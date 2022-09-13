DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon gets injured on ‘The Golden Spoon’ set; To undergo surgery for clavicle
Jung Chaeyeon joins BTOB’s Yook Sungjae for the mysterious drama.
Actor and DIA member Jung Chaeyeon suffered an injury while filming for her upcoming drama ‘The Golden Spoon’. According to her agency on September 12, the idol-actor fell on the stairs while shooting for the drama on the morning of September 10 and was transferred to a hospital in Seoul immediately after.
In the hospital, Jung Chaeyeon got a CT scan and an X-ray done and the artist was notified that she had a fracture on her collarbone. She also had symptoms of a concussion and hence had to be given emergency treatment. She will be undergoing surgery for repair. The agency further confirmed that the surgery supposed to take place on September 13 will see her being treated for her fractured clavicle while she will also be tested for further damage to her ligament. If there is any ligament damage, she will be receiving surgical sutures aka stitches on her collarbone.
Ahead of her surgery, Jung Chaeyeon wrote to her fans on her fancafe where she expressed her sadness on being injured when she should instead be smiling with them. She assured her fans that they need not worry as she will be fine after her surgery. Jung Chaeyeon wrote that she was nervous but she felt fine. She updated that her concussion had gone and only the pain in her shoulder and collarbone remained.
DIA is set to make a comeback after more than 2 years with double title tracks ‘Rooting For You’ and ‘Bright Days’ (literal translation) while Jung Chaeyeon’s next drama ‘The Golden Spoon’ alongside BTOB’s Yook Sungjae is set to premiere on September 23.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: The Golden Spoon Teaser: BTOB’s Sungjae loses Jung Chaeyeon once he swaps his life with Lee Jong Won