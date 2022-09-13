DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon gets injured on ‘The Golden Spoon’ set; To undergo surgery for clavicle

Actor and DIA member Jung Chaeyeon suffered an injury while filming for her upcoming drama ‘The Golden Spoon’. According to her agency on September 12, the idol-actor fell on the stairs while shooting for the drama on the morning of September 10 and was transferred to a hospital in Seoul immediately after.

In the hospital, Jung Chaeyeon got a CT scan and an X-ray done and the artist was notified that she had a fracture on her collarbone. She also had symptoms of a concussion and hence had to be given emergency treatment. She will be undergoing surgery for repair. The agency further confirmed that the surgery supposed to take place on September 13 will see her being treated for her fractured clavicle while she will also be tested for further damage to her ligament. If there is any ligament damage, she will be receiving surgical sutures aka stitches on her collarbone.