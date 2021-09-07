Dibyendu Bhattacharya begins shooting for Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2: This role is different from my other roles

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya has started shooting for filmmaker Farooq Kabir's 'Khuda Hafiz - Chapter 2', also starring Vidyut Jammwal, in Lucknow.

He is likely to wrap up his first schedule for the film by the end of this month. The character played by actor Dibyendu is still unknown.

Dibyendu said: "There is not much that I can reveal about the film and my character as of now. All I can say is that I am playing a very mysterious part and this role is once again very different from my other roles."

He is thankful for his background in sports as it came in handy for the film, which also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi.

"Therefore it gave me an edge to make sure that I give my best to the action sequences in the movie. The shooting experience has been lovely and I am looking forward to continuing the good work," he added.

Meanwhile, Dibyendu is also gearing up for the second season of Netflix show 'Jamtara' as well as 'Undekhi'.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Radhika Apte: When Andhadhun actress revealed why she would NEVER go under the knife