Dibyendu Bhattacharya speaks on revisiting Biswa in Jamtara 2: He will get more intense and complex

Dibyendu Bhattacharya who played Biswa in Jamtara speaks about how his character evolves in season 2. Read further to know more.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya is one of the finest character actors working in Hindi cinema. He has portrayed some interesting parts in films and shows like ‘Dev D’, ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal’, ‘Criminal Justice’, and ‘Undekhi’ amongst others. His character Biswa came into prominence in Jamtara and he was tremendously appreciated for his performance. In a chat with Midday, he speaks about revisiting Biswa for season 2 of the show and how his character has evolved now. Dibyendu also spoke about his shooting experience on season one of Jamtara and how it helped him in his process.

Dibyendu speaks candidly about his character and why he finds it interesting to play the grey shade, he said, “[In Jamtara] OC Biswa Pathak cannot distinguish between wrong or right after working in the police department for so long. He uses his own logic to handle the law, but when he gets suspended, Biswa fails to understand his mistakes. He will get more intense and complex in season two as audiences love grey characters. It’s bland and boring [to play an upright] character.” He further added, “It’s like peeling an onion layer by layer to get to the core of the character. I am so ready to recreate Biswa.”

Dibyendu further mentioned that the team behind Jamtara has a unique process of working, wherein their shoot would often go beyond the script. He said that along with the help of the director, the cast would try to lift the scene up beyond the written words. Dibyendu was supposed to begin a 20-day schedule for season 2 in April but it got postponed due to the COVID-related restrictions.

