Did Ahn Bo Hyun fix his filming activities to meet with BLACKPINK's Jisoo's spare time during world tour?

BLACKPINK member Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun are all over the internet for their relationship reveal, which has left netizens in shock. The See You in My 19th Life actor and BORN PINK singer have already been receiving immense love and support from fans. This unexpected couple was confirmed by their respective agencies right after the rumors started to fly after an exclusive report made by a Korean media outlet.

Did Ahn Bo Hyun match schedules with Jisoo?

The BLACKPINK member has been extremely busy with her group schedules and solo activities this year. Given her solo debut in March 2023 amid the group's BORN PINK WORLD TOUR which has broken records and gave a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience to a huge number of fans. The My Name actor also gave an amazing performance in the K-drama See You in My 19th Life which aired between June and July. According to a Korean media outlet the two were spotted around Jisoo's apartment. A source told them that FLOWER singer did not have many days in Korea and the Itaewon Class star tried to fit his schedules to meet with the singer's activities.

The report said they started dating approximately May and were spotted at the same place in June, July, and in August. He was seen in comfortable clothes trying his best to hide his identity with masks and glasses, the Military Doberman Prosecutor star was seen carrying take-away orders to the How You Like That singer's house. Fans could not help but notice his gestures which could be linked to him making time out of his schedule to meet Jisoo during her free time. However, Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun still have not yet spoken about each other publicly ever since the confirmation of their relationship.

About Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun's relationship

On August 4, after the dating speculations were out, The Shut Down singer's agency YG Entertainment and the Descendants of the Sun actor's agency FN Entertainment confirmed the news by revealing their relationship. They said the two were in the stage of getting to know each other with positive feelings and asked fans to show them support with their warm wishes.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When BLACKPINK's Jisoo confessed enjoying Ahn Bo Hyun's K-drama Yumi's Cells