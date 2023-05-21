Did ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo slide into singer Peder Elias' DMs? Here's all about the Instagram exchange

In a surprising turn of events, singer Peder Elias has recently revealed an intriguing Instagram direct message he received from none other than ASTRO's charismatic member, Cha Eun Woo. This unexpected connection between the two artists has caught the attention of fans and sparked curiosity about the nature of their interaction.

Unveiling the Instagram DM: A glimpse into Peder Elias and Cha Eunwoo's exchange

Last November, Cha Eunwoo, delighted fans with an unexpected collaboration alongside Norwegian artist Peder Elias. Together, they delivered a captivating rendition of Elias' original song, ‘Bonfire.’ Cha Eun Woo's YouTube channel also featured a behind-the-scenes video, where he expressed his admiration for Peder Elias' music. However, during the video, Cha Eun Woo disclosed that he had previously sent Peder Elias a direct message several months ago but never received a response.

After more than six months since their collaboration, Peder Elias recently shared the story behind how he finally connected with Cha Eun Woo and collaborated with him. In a TikTok post, the singer disclosed that the key link between them was his manager. It turns out that Peder Elias' manager frequently collaborates with K-pop songwriters and was in South Korea last fall, working on a song for ASTRO. During discussions with ASTRO's team, Peder Elias' manager mentioned her involvement with him and was informed that Cha Eun Woo is a big fan of Peder Elias. Additionally, the manager learned that Cha Eun Woo had sent a direct message to Peder Elias on Instagram but hadn't received a response.

Peder Elias’ reply to Cha Eun Woo

Peder Elias clarified that the lack of response to Cha Eun Woo's message was unintentional, expressing his surprise at overlooking it despite Cha Eun Woo being the person with the most followers who had messaged him. He shared a screenshot of Cha Eun Woo's DM, which delighted fans with its adorable nature. Eventually, both artists' teams managed to arrange a meeting, leading to their collaboration on the cover. Peder Elias described Cha Eun Woo as a "great guy" to spend time with and mentioned that meeting him in person made him understand why Cha Eun Woo has such a devoted fanbase. Peder Elias found Cha Eun Woo's shyness endearing. He also revealed that they stay in touch and have plans to meet again when Peder Elias visits Korea in the future.

Fans react: Surprised, envious, and hopeful

As news of the Instagram DM spread, fans and netizens couldn't contain their excitement and curiosity. Social media platforms were flooded with reactions ranging from surprise and envy to excitement and hope for a potential collaboration between Peder Elias and Cha Eun Woo. The unexpected connection between the two artists has sparked discussions and fueled speculation about future projects.

