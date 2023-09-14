Did Bang PD reveal date of BTS' Jungkook's upcoming album release? Here's why fans think so

On Wednesday, September 13, Bang PD, the producer behind HYBE Labels, made waves on Instagram. After the VMAs (MTV's Video Music Awards) were held the same day at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, he shared a dinner with two of his artists: BTS's Jung Kook and TXT. While documenting their post-VMA celebration in his Instagram stories, one story in particular piqued fans' interest.

Spoiler on Bang PD’s story

While Jungkook couldn't make it to the VMAs, where TXT unveiled their upcoming pre-release single "Back for More" with Brazilian superstar Anitta, both Jungkook and TXT snagged awards during the event. Jungkook bagged the Song of Summer award for his hit Seven (featuring Latto), while TXT claimed the Push Performance of the Year award for Sugar Rush Ride.

Bang Si Hyuk posted two short videos of himself with Jungkook and the TXT members during their celebratory dinner. However, fans' focus quickly shifted to a story shared by Bang PD. This particular story featured him and Jungkook sitting at the dinner table with the TXT members, and it was captioned with a tease: "There's a spoiler! A big one ~ ^^." This immediately ignited excitement among fans as they tried to decipher its hidden message

Fans believe it to be a hint towards Jungkook’s album

Following Bang PD's Instagram story hinting at a major spoiler, fans went into a frenzy of excitement. Given Jung Kook's previous hints about upcoming solo releases for his fans, known as ARMYs, speculation arose about its connection to the tease. In the video, Jung Kook was seen raising three fingers while Bang PD held up two, sparking fan theories about a potential release date for his upcoming album. Many fans speculated that the three fingers signaled a new single or project dropping in three days, which would be this Friday.

Additionally, some fans speculated that the initial two fingers Jung Kook displayed, followed by three, could signify a release date of September 23. Others even went further, suggesting that the dates may be related to October and November, possibly after his performance at the Global Citizen Festival. With an array of possibilities and fan theories emerging after Bang PD's Instagram stories, anticipation among fans is at an all-time high as they eagerly await what Jung Kook, and his team have in store for them.

