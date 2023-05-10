Did BIGHIT MUSIC just confirm BTS’ Jungkook’s upcoming solo album release? Fans rejoice

Jungkook is known to work on smash hits secretly and while the speculations regarding the singer’s possible next solo debut have been rampant for quite some time now, this new update from BIGHIT MUSIC might just be the confirmation everyone has been waiting for.

BIGHIT MUSIC about Jungkook’s solo album

On May 9, the official Twitter account of the management label shared an article about the youngest BTS member raking in a whopping 1 billion total streams on Spotify across 3 solo songs, breaking a Guinness World Record. With this Jungkook notably surpassed BLACKPINK’s Lisa who had first clinched the achievement of being the fastest K-pop soloist to cross the number in 411 days in October 2022. The male star did so without making a solo debut and with just 3 songs, one of which was a collaboration with Charlie Puth.

The same article spoke about Jungkook achieving the record in just 409 days and mentioned that there was no solo album (or official debut) under his name so far. They ended it with “He is currently working on his first solo album.” Since the news coverage was shared by BIGHIT MUSIC themselves, fans were sure of the update and began celebrating.

Jungkook’s recent activities

The BTS member was known to have visited the US and was photographed having an intense studio session with Andrew Watt, Jon Bellion, HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk, and Scooter Braun. This further fueled the rumors of Jungkook collaborating with Justin Bieber for his next, however nothing was confirmed by either side. He then visited the Coachella music festival and returned home, right in time for J-Hope’s military enlistment.

Between taking on iconic brand ambassadorships and photoshoots, doing live cooking sessions, suggestion recipes, as well as scaring off sasaeng fans off his back, Jungkook with fellow BTS member V most recently attended the VIP premiere of the sports film ‘Dream’ starring Park Seo Joon and IU. Just today, he was spotted at the latest Calvin Klein pop-up store event said to celebrate BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s latest collection with the brand, of which she is also an ambassador. Jungkook’s presence in a laid back outfit with an adorable ponytail caught attention online.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook attends BLACKPINK’s Jennie's Calvin Klein event; Solo singer teases collab track with The Weeknd