Did BLACKPINK’s Jisoo beat IU as the ideal female celebrity to go camping with?

Blackpink’s Jisoo was voted as the #1 female celebrity to go camping with on Star Poll

Jisoo from Blackpink came up #1 on Star Poll for the best female celebrity to go camping with 1,493 votes (49.2%). The other star on the poll was the soloist IU who received 1,383 votes (45.6%). Following them came Blackpink’s Jennie, Twice’s Jihyo, Blackpink’s Rose and Mamamoo’s Solar.

Star Poll is known to be the place for entertainment news, forums etc as well as polls conducted for fans. This particular poll was conducted from June 15th to June 28th and the results were pleasantly surprising.

Known as a visual, polite and hardworking idol, it was pretty obvious that Jisoo would make great company for camping.

Jisoo is also gearing up for the long awaited series “Snowdrop” that is set to release this year.

With Blackpink’s 5th year anniversary coming up, the group has planned a series of surprises for the fans from August 4th-8th and the fans are excited for those surprises!

