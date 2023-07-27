Did BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS' Jungkook interact at former's store event? New video makes fans wonder who gatekept it

Earlier this year, renowned K-pop idol Jennie from BLACKPINK collaborated with American fashion brand Calvin Klein to create a special capsule collection. The collection was officially unveiled at a star-studded launch party in Seoul in May, attended by around 400 invitees, including media and global celebrities. Among the notable attendees was BTS' Jungkook, who had been appointed as a global ambassador for the brand a few months prior.

BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS's Jungkook's long-awaited interaction

Fans of both BLACKPINK and BTS were thrilled to witness a rare interaction between Jennie and Jungkook at the exclusive event. While videos of the two superstars mingling with other guests circulated, the netizens eagerly anticipated more substantial interactions between the two global brand ambassadors.

Finally, a newly surfaced video from an attendee's livestream captured a moment where Jennie briefly greeted Jungkook as she navigated the room during the event. Fans positively reacted to this iconic exchange, expressing their excitement about witnessing the two idols together. Though the long-awaited video of Jennie and Jungkook together did not show a direct interaction between them, netizens were delighted to witness the two idols in the same frame. During the event, Jennie was engaging with guests, while Jungkook was seen filming something on the floor above. While some fans had hoped for a more direct interaction akin to that of BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS's V, the mere sight of Jennie and Jungkook together was a significant moment for many netizens.

Jungkook and Jennie’s solo career

Jungkook recently took a momentous leap in his musical journey by embarking on a solo career. His debut single Seven, was on July 14, marking a remarkable entry into the music industry as a solo artist. The song's swift ascent to the top of the Spotify charts and its impressive sales performance has solidified its immediate success. Ever since its release it has been making waves in the music industry and breaking records one after the other.

Meanwhile Jennie on the other hand has established herself as a solo artist long back with her single Solo. She was the first member of her group to launch her solo career. Additionally, she has also stepped into her acting career with the TV show The Idol.

