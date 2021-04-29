Did BLACKPINK'S Jennie and Red Velvet's Yeri get together to have a sleepover?

Red Velvet's Yeri and BLACKPINK's Jennie maintain a beautiful friendship united by their love of music, fashion, and dancing. Fans discovered a few clues that would indicate that the two of them had a fun sleepover together.

Currently, the girls of BLACKPINK are promoting their solo activities. Lisa is planning her solo debut, while Jisoo will make her acting debut with the drama Snowdrop, Rosé will be promoting her new album for a longer time, and Jennie is planning a surprise project. Red Velvet is on a group break and at the moment there are not many details of their expected comeback in 2021, or of their new album, but the SM Entertainment idols are expected to introduce new facets of their musical careers soon.

Both the members of BLACKPINK and the idols of Red Velvet maintain a very good friendly relationship. On multiple different occasions, the fans of both groups witnessed the chemistry and the excellent vibe that flows between the K-Pop stars.

Recently, netizens realized that quite possibly Yeri and Jennie recently had a fun sleepover date. On April 28, through Yeri's personal Instagram account, she published a black and white photograph where she appeared sitting on a large armchair covered with a Burberry blanket. In the description, the South Korean actress wrote, "photo j". She also added various emojis such as a heart, a teddy bear, and various 'zzz's. From the image caption and the decorations at the location where the photographs were taken, fans speculated that Yeri visited Jennie's home. BLINKs recalled a time when the BLACKPINK member uploaded a snapshot on the same couch that the Red Velvet idol posed for the photo on, so they rightfully thought that the two idols perhaps got together and organized a sleepover!

Although neither artist confirmed their date, fans of both the South Korean stars celebrated that they have such a strong and lovable friendship.

What do you think of this adorable friendship? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×