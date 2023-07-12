Did BLACKPINK's Jennie confirm her Paris date with BTS' V? Fans find clues in new photos

On July 12, BLACKPINK’s Jennie took to Instagram to share some pictures from her recent Paris trip and captioned, “few weeks back”. While she looks beautiful as well, fans couldn’t help but notice how she is dressed exactly as in the video that went viral a few months ago. The video showed her and BTS’ V walking down the lanes of Paris, holding hands and enjoying their time together. While it was not confirmed earlier if it was these two famous idols, with the new pictures, many fans are sure that the couple in the video were indeed BLACKPINK and BTS members.

In May of 2022, a dating rumor about V and Jennie surfaced. Witness stories and photographs of a man and lady assumed to be V and Jennie driving in Jeju Island were brought to the attention of the fandom all over the world. However, at that point, HYBE and YG Entertainment said that was "challenging to confirm" and offered no remarks. A video of V and Jennie holding hands on a date in Paris, France, by the Seine River was released in May of 2023. The two attracted attention with their casual stance, oblivious to the onlookers on their rumored date. The respective agencies did not respond at the time, but some fans went on to assume that the two were in a relationship, while others claimed that it was a different couple that was only pretending to be Jennie and Taehyung.

BTS’ V is currently working on his solo album that should be released later this year and fans have been waiting to hear his musical color! He, along with his members, released their tell-all book that captured the last decade of their blood, sweat and tears called ‘Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS’. BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently made her acting debut in the HBO series The Idol alongside The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp. She took the role of Dyanne, Jocelyn’s (Lily Rose Depp) back up dancer and close friend. While her screen time duration was abysmal, she still rocked whenever she was on-screen and now, fans hope she will continue on her acting journey.

