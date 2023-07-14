Did BLACKPINK's Jennie join BTS' V for dinner with Tae Crew? Recent Instagram update fuels dating rumors

BLACKPINK member Jennie's latest Instagram post is all over the internet raising speculations. The Idol actress caught up in dating rumors with BTS' V as they were allegedly spotted on a date. Jennie gained massive attention for a particular outfit that is on the front of many other photos she has posted. But that is not the only thing noticed by Netizens, a caviar is visible in Jennie's post which is linked to a picture where the same caviar is in front of BTS' V.

Jennie's Instagram post

BLACKPINK's Jennie shared pictures on Instagram with her friends from her time as Dynne in The Idol to her visit to Paris captioned it, "a few weeks back". On July 12, the singer caught everyone's eyes with her recent update on Instagram, she posted a photo of a caviar with many other pictures. Netizens with eagle eyes could not let this go unnoticed and they pointed out that BTS' V attended a Celine event on May 20. The caviar along with pancakes in Jennie's post was spotted on the table where BTS' V sat at the said event, which raised speculation of the two dating. It seemed like V's team and Jennie's team had dinner at the same restaurant. Neither of the agencies has responded this time regarding the relationship rumors.

In May 2023, Jennie and BTS member V were reportedly spotted taking a stroll hand in hand. The rumors spread like wildfire which left netizens and fans dumbfounded. Many believed that the couple in the video were cosplayers who were acting like V and Jennie. However, some people who shipped Jennie and V had a field day at that time and could not hide their excitement. Both YG Entertainment and BIGHIT MUSIC neither denied nor confirmed the news as they said they can not confirm it because it is a matter of their artist's private life.

Fans' reaction

Netizens from Korea and all over the world are completely in love with Jennie's carefree attitude. Netizens say she does not need to worry about what people on the internet have to think about her and her personal life showing their respect for the idols. This is not the first time Jennie and V have been embroiled in dating rumors, Last year the two were reportedly spotted in Car together on Jeju Island, South Korea. Netizens back then, also believed that either they are a genuine couple or it is photoshopped. Back then YG Entertainment responded to the rumors saying that they have nothing to say and they would inform us if they have a different response to share.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Former MBLAQ's Thunder revealed to be dating ex-Gugudan member Mimi for 4 years; Wedding bells to chime SOON?