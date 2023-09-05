Did BLACKPINK's Jennie spend Rs 3.7 lakh a night at luxurious resort during Arizona vacation? Internet reacts

BLACKPINK member Jennie reportedly spent a huge amount on her resort stay, according to fans. Her recent stay in Utah is gaining attention as her hotel room cost turned out to be very expensive. Read below to know more about how much Jennie spent on her stay.

Jennie spent Rs 3.7 lakhs per night at a Resort in Arizona?

Recently BLACKPINK visited the United States for their BORN PINK WORLD TOUR concert. BLACKPINK is the first and only girl group in history to sell more than 200 million dollars worth of tickets during a concert tour. With the huge success of the concert tour and their busy schedule, it is only natural for the members to take breaks. During her free time in the U.S., Jennie went to the state of Utah and spent her time at a five-star luxurious resort. On September 1, the SOLO singer shared some of the moments from her trip on Instagram, showing the mesmerizing scenery and the resort in which she had stayed.

She visited Arizona Antelope Canyons, did horse riding, and posted pictures from her visit with a caption that said, "The Mysterious World of Nature". According to a netizen, the cost per night in the said resort was quite expensive. The cost per night during the weekdays would be around 4,492 USD (approximately 3,72,925 INR), while per night cost on the weekends is around 4,770 USD (approximately 3,96,004). It is also said that sometimes the price of the rooms at the luxury resort even goes up to 7,800 USD (6,47,513 INR).

Netizens' Reaction to Jennie's Luxurious Trip

While Jennie was seen spending her time in Utah, fans were surprised to find out the amount that cost this resort. A netizen said, "If you have the kind of money then spend it cause this place looks like It's worth it". Another one added saying, "Jennie is a girl boss and it's so good to see her spend it on herself, she looks so happy". One fan joked around saying, "The amount she spent per night is equal to the amount in my bank account."

