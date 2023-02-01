Did BLACKPINK’s Lisa buy a new 6 million dollar house in Lee Seung Gi’s neighbourhood?

BLACKPINK ’s youngest member Lisa has reportedly bought a lush new home in the Seongbuk-dong area of Seoul which is known to be posh and filled with a lot of rich and influential families. However, what has left the netizens even more surprised is the price of this house, as Lisa’s new abode may have cost her a whopping 7.5 billion KRW (6 million USD approximately).

The said luxurious urban villa is reportedly over 7,200 square feet and has one above the ground story and two underground or basement stories. Some reports suggest that the basement area is one of one floor while the upper area is double storied. The place is said to have previously housed the granddaughter of Lotte Corporation founder Shin Kyuk Ho, Jang Seon Yoon. The chaebol granddaughter who is also the Managing Director at Hotel Lotte Co Ltd. reportedly bought the land in 2014 over which the house was built for 2 years. It had been inhabited for the last 7 years until Lisa decided to buy it recently. According to reports, Lisa signed the contract in July 2022, while the final deal was made with payments in January 2023.

Who else resides in Seongbuk-dong?

The famous neighbourhood reportedly houses some of the most wealthy people in Seoul including multiple business people. Korean celebs like actors Bae Yong Joon and Lee Seung Gi are known to be residing in the same area.

About BLACKPINK’s Lisa

BLACKPINK member Lisa is from Thailand. She is known to have been a passionate dancer from childhood, a trait she has carried even to her K-pop idol days. A powerful performer, Lisa debuted with Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé in August 2016. She also made her solo debut with the single album ‘LALISA’ in September 2021 which went on to become a superhit release and earned her a Best K-pop artist award at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. She is the first Asian soloist to win the award. Currently, on a world tour with the BLACKPINK members, she continues to expand her global presence.