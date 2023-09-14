Did BLACKPINK's Lisa refuse contract worth 50 billion KRW? Report claims YG Entertainment renewal rocky

BLACKPINK member Lisa has rumoredly rejected YG Entertainment's offer of a huge amount of pay. It is said that the LALISA singer has turned down another proposal of around 50 billion KRW by her agency for the renewal of her contract. Read below to know more about the same.

Did BLACKPINK's Lisa refuse a contract worth 50 billion KRW?

The K-pop group marked their 7th debut anniversary on August 8 and their contract with the agency was also set to end in the same month. Given the enormous popularity of the BLACKPINK maknae who has made her name known worldwide through the group's music as well as her solo projects. On September 14, a speculation of the offers the MONEY singer has been receiving started to circulate. The rumors say that she has been receiving offers from labels and entertainment agencies overseas and not just in South Korea, they claimed that her home country Thailand was also among those countries.

Reportedly offers of tens of thousands of dollars have knocked on Lisa's door amid the rumors of her leaving YG Entertainment. According to a South Korean media outlet report, Lisa was offered a whopping 50 billion KRW (approximately 3,77,14,525 USD) contract by her agency YG Entertainment. The rumors say that she has, however, turned the proposal down. Following the report, it is said that this is not the first contract by YG Entertainment that Lisa has rejected.

Previous response of YG Entertainment

Fans and netizens are curious whether Lisa, including other members Jisoo, Jennie, or Rosé will renew their contract with the entertainment company. Previously in July, a Chinese agency said that Lisa's plans and activities after August might not be so sure since her contract would have ended. They also said that she may not continue with the agency back then. YG Entertainment briefly stated that they could not confirm her schedule because of the group's world tour and her personal schedule. They also said that the renewal process was under discussion. Nothing regarding the members' contract renewal has been confirmed by the agency since their last response.

