Did BLACKPINK's Lisa take private jet to celebrate rumored beau Frederic Arnault's birthday in Paris?

BLACKPINK's Lisa is rumored to be dating Frederic Arnault, as reported by local media on the 19th (local time). According to these reports, Lisa recently spent a week in Paris, where she allegedly enjoyed quality time with her rumored boyfriend, Frederic Arnault.

In the most recent buzz surrounding BLACKPINK's Lisa, speculations of a romance with her rumored boyfriend Frederic Arnault have again been sparked by local media reports on November 19. The rumors gained traction when Lisa was reportedly spotted spending a week in Paris, celebrating Frederic Arnault's birthday on November 7th.

Fueling the speculation, various media outlets have disclosed that Lisa took a private plane to France with Frederic Arnault. Lisa was allegedly sighted at a Celine store in France during the timeframe of Frederic Arnault's birthday celebration on the 7th.

Since July, the couple has been consistently surrounded by dating rumors, and various speculations, including a potential breakup, have circulated. Notably, YG Entertainment, Lisa's agency, has not issued any official statement on the matter. Nevertheless, the ongoing speculation has been fueled by public sightings of Lisa and Frederic Arnault together.

Frederic Arnault, who is rumored to be Lisa's boyfriend, holds a notable position as the fourth son of Bernard Arnault who is the CEO of the luxury watch brand Tag Heuer and holds the distinction of being the second richest person in the world according to Forbes this year.

More about BLACKPINK’s recent activities

Speculations and rumors surrounding BLACKPINK's future and their contracts with YG Entertainment have been circulating. Despite various reports on the members' next moves, YG Entertainment has not officially confirmed anything. According to Munhwa Ilbu, BLACKPINK is set to continue their group activities under YG Entertainment.

While BLACKPINK as a group will stay with the company, exclusive contracts for individual members have not been finalized. However, two members have reportedly agreed to continue with the company for group activities. As per official confirmation from South Korean media outlets, it is anticipated that the remaining members will also sign on for the continuation of their group endeavors.

