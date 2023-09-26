Did BLACKPINK's Rosé, Lisa's Instagram posts hint at group's future? YG Ent contract renewal concerns continue

BLACKPINK's Rosé and Lisa have recently stirred curiosity among fans by sharing cryptic messages on their respective Instagram accounts, coinciding with the ongoing speculations about the group's future. Their photos exuded their signature stunning looks, but it was the enigmatic captions accompanying these posts that piqued everyone's curiosity.

BLACKPINK's Rosé shares cryptic caption

Recently, Rosé shared a series of pictures of herself walking through a garage. While the images showcased her beauty, it was her ambiguous caption that raised eyebrows, potentially hinting at the group's contract negotiations. This post contributes to the ongoing uncertainty about BLACKPINK's future. The caption, "Great minds think alike wink wink," adds to the intrigue. Fans are feeling anxious during this period as several news reports indicate that Rosé could be the only member renewing her contract with YG Entertainment.

Recently, news reports emerged claiming that members Jennie and Jisoo were in the process of establishing their own individual agencies and would not be renewing their contracts with the label. Rosé's cryptic Instagram post has added fuel to the fire of speculation. If she is indeed alluding to the members' contract negotiations, it could suggest multiple outcomes—either that the members are considering renewing their contracts or that she, along with the others, might be departing from YG Entertainment.

Lisa shared similar post

Lisa's decision to share posts with the same background as Rosé, showcasing her incredible beauty while walking through the garage, has only intensified the speculations surrounding BLACKPINK's future. The caption, "You're not invited," adds to the intrigue and could be interpreted as a hint regarding the group's upcoming fate with respect to whether they will stay with or depart from their agency, YG Entertainment. Given the reports suggesting Lisa's inclination towards leaving, there is a possibility that the entire group might be considering a departure from the agency. However, it's important to note that as of now, neither BLACKPINK nor YG Entertainment has issued any official comments regarding these speculations, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further developments.

BLACKPINK recent activities

BLACKPINK members have been in the spotlight due to ongoing contract renewal discussions with YG Entertainment. Recent rumors circulated suggesting that Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa might be parting ways with the agency. Conversely, there were also reports suggesting that Rosé was inclined to stay with YG Entertainment. In response, YG Entertainment issued a brief statement, indicating that all members were still in the process of discussing their contract renewals, and no final decisions had been made. The uncertainty surrounding the group's future plans has contributed to a persistent decline in YG Entertainment's stock value, prompting concerns about the company's stability in the highly competitive K-pop industry.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK wrapped up their global tour on September 17th with a final performance at the prestigious Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, marking a historic moment as the first female K-pop artists to hold a concert at this venue. This Seoul concert was particularly significant as it marked their first performance in the city in a year. The BORN PINK world tour was an extraordinary journey that encompassed a total of 66 concerts spanning 34 cities. The tour commenced last year in Seoul and came to its grand conclusion in September 2023, returning to the same city where it all began. Throughout the tour, more than 1.8 million fans had the opportunity to witness BLACKPINK's incredible performances.

For their ultimate concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome, the group delivered a spectacular show, performing all of their iconic hits, from their debut song BOOMBAYAH to their latest release, Pink Venom. In a special twist, each of the global artists also showcased their solo songs, adding a unique and personal touch to the concert experience.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment stocks continue to decline amid group’s contract renewal concerns