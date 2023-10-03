Did BTS' J-Hope inspire character in popular gay love story Red, White and Royal Blue? Here's what we know

BTS’s J-Hope who is currently serving in the military has influenced not just the music and dance industry but also literature and arts. The idol also has an impact on popular media like Red, White, and Royal Blue, a novel that was released in 2019. The book was adapted into a film this August.

J-Hope’s Influence on Red, White, and Royal Blue

Red, White, and Royal Blue is an unexpected and cute love story between the British prince Henry who is played by Nicholas Galitzine, and the son of United States President’s son Alex who is played by Taylor Zakhar Perez. In 2019, Katie Rogers who is a book blogger received an annotated copy of the novel by the author, Casey McQuiston. The author donated this special annotated version for a charity auction at The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES). The blogger managed to get her hands on the copy by bidding and shared a few of the notes written by the author.

On page 31 of the book, the author added that the character played by Malcolm Atobrah that is of Percy Okonjo, better known as Pez was inspired by BTS member J-Hope. Other inspirations for the character include John Boyega and Freckle from The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo. Pez is a K-pop fan and is known for his quirky and stylish fashion sense. He is a philanthropist and manages christies. A fun-loving and upbeat social person and is Prince Henry’s best friend.

Author Casey McQuiston must be a fan because BTS’ influence doesn’t just stop there. Leader RM is also mentioned in the book by the U.S. President’s son Alex.

BTS’ recent activities

BTS members Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA are currently serving in the military. Maknae Jungkook released his single 3D featuring Jack Harlow on September 29 which quickly took the spots on iTunes, Spotify, and Oricon charts.

On September 8, member V released his first solo album Layover with five tracks and an additional bonus version of the lead track Slow Dancing. The song won Best Fall Music at The Fact Music Awards 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope takes to Instagram to share an encouraging message and his fresh buzz cut before enlistment day