Jimin revealed the tracklist from his upcoming album yesterday and fans with their eagle eyes realized that the BTS member had hinted about his pre-release track title Smeraldo Garden Marching Band during FACE album promotions.

On June 21, 12 AM KST, the tracklist of Jimin’s upcoming album MUSE was unveiled in which Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, the pre-release track was announced. Eagle-eyed fans did not take time to realize that Jimin had dropped hints of the title almost a year ago during his debut album FACE promotions.

Jimin released a special documentary called Jimin’s Production Diary in October 2023. During a special Jimin’s Production Diary Quiz Show, the BTS member revealed that he and his production team are called Smeraldo Garden Marching Band. The name of Jimin and his production team of FACE Smeraldo Garden Marching Band has been revealed as the name of the upcoming pre-release track.

Watch Jimin dropping a hint of Smeraldo Garden Marching Band track name here:

Some fans then realized that Jimin’s MUSE might have been created almost two years ago as he had posted a photo with the producers of the song at that time.

Jimin also known as Park Jimin is gearing up for his highly anticipated solo comeback with his new album MUSE which is slated to be released on July 19, 2024, at 1 PM KST.

