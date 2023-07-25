Did BTS’ Jin appear in Stay With Me? Netizens get curious about popular Chinese BL series after noticing THIS

BTS, the popular South Korean boy band, has gained immense worldwide popularity since their debut in 2013. Their ever-growing influence has resulted in unexpected appearances by the members in various global television shows, ranging from K-Dramas to US productions, and beyond. A standout example was BTS's member Jin, whose cameo in the Chinese BL series Stay With Me created quite a buzz among netizens.

Wait, What? Jin in Stay With Me?

Stay With Me is a hotly adored BL series, following the heartwarming relationship between two contrasting young boys who are compelled to become family. The show has received widespread love and admiration from fans all around the globe. What caught netizens' attention was the unexpected cameo appearance of RJ, a BT21 character associated with Jin. The twist was particularly intriguing because the series was set in 2006 before BTS even debuted. This led to playful speculations that Jin had somehow time-traveled to place RJ in the show.

Though Jin himself wasn't physically present in the BL series, the inclusion of his beloved BT21 character brought joy to fans, especially during a time when Jin was fulfilling his mandatory military service. The continuous popularity and impact of BTS and its members were evident, even in Jin's absence from the entertainment scene.

About Stay With Me

Stay With Me is an upcoming Chinese BL series by the same author who created the phenomenal C-Drama Addicted and the sitcom One in Hundred. Starring actors Xu Bin and Zhang Jiong Min, the story revolves around two young men redefining the concept of 'brotherly love' uniquely and compellingly. The show premiered on July 7 on GagaOOLala, a platform catering to audiences worldwide, except for Japan, Korea, Thailand, and the Philippines. As of now, limited information has been disclosed regarding the series' synopsis, but fans eagerly await updates from BLtai, a reliable source for BL-related news.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When BTS' Jin did THIS to take care of Norazo's Jo Bin at KBS Song Festival