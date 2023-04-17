Did BTS’ Jin just confirm J-Hope’s military enlistment date? Fans speculate after former's comment on post

BTS fans around the world are buzzing with speculation after Jin’s comment on J-Hope’s Weverse post hinted at the latter’s possible military enlistment date. The K-pop supergroup has already said that they will serve their mandatory military service as required by South Korean law, with Jin being the first member to enlist in December 2022. Fans have been anxiously waiting for updates, and some may have found a clue in J-Hope’s recent post and Jin’s response.

BTS’ Jin drops hint on J-Hope’s military enlistment date

Recently, J-Hope shared a photo of Jimin on the sets of his solo debut album on Weverse with the caption, “Jimin, I’m so proud of you. I'm all tearing up. Great Job! Congratulations." Under the same post of J-Hope, Jin commented “Hahaha D-1”, with a heart emoticon. This sparked speculation that he might be hinting at something related to his enlistment. Fans began to comment on the post with words of support and encouragement, but it was Jin’s reply that caught their attention. J-Hope had initially made the post after Jimin’s historical No.1 debut on the Billboard Hot100 chart with 'Like Crazy'.

The remark seemed to imply that J-Hope’s military service would begin the next day as was previously reported. Earlier the member's agency refused to confirm the date saying that since it was related to the artist's private schedule, they could not confirm it. However, the comment also sparked concern among fans who will undoubtedly miss J-Hope’s bright personality, energy, and talents during his absence.

Jin’s Comment Fuels Rumors About J-Hope’s Military Service

The reaction on social media has been mixed, with some fans expressing sadness and anxiety over J-Hope’s potential enlistment date, while others are focusing on the positive impact that BTS has had on their lives and the world. BTS and their fans will continue to support each other and spread love and hope.

While BIGHIT MUSIC has not officially confirmed J-Hope’s military enlistment date, Jin’s comment on his Weverse post has sparked speculation and emotions among fans. J-Hope will be the second member of the group to enlist for active duty following Jin.

