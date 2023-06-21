Did BTS Jin's brother acquire Bruno Mars concert tickets through family connections? Kim Seok Joong explains

BTS member Jin's older brother Kim Seok Joong attended the Bruno Mars Concert in Seoul and Korean netizens speculated if he acquired the tickets through the wrong means. Kim Seok Joong apologized for creating the misunderstanding and assured followers that he did not receive the tickets through family connections via an official statement. Many other Korean celebrities were also attacked online because of the suspicions of being given the “good” seats.

Kim Seok Joong's message

BTS member Jin's brother Kim Seok Joong took to his Instagram to explain the situation regarding the Bruno Mars concert tickets. He said that it seems like a misunderstanding is going around when the concert should have been a fun time for everyone. He added that he did not receive tickets from any specific organization that had purchased the tickets beforehand. Kim Seok Joong further said that he received a transferable invitation ticket by Hyundai Card from an acquaintance who couldn't attend the show due to personal reasons. He apologized for causing secondary damage to people as he did not think that this situation would become a huge issue.

A huge number of renowned K-pop artists and actors attended the Bruno Mars concert, following which netizens raised questions regarding their seating arrangements. The problem was not that way too many Korean celebrities were spotted at Bruno Mars show, it occurred when people started noticing that many K-pop idols were sitting in the front row or their seats were close to the stage. Korean netizens expressed their disappointment and sadness as they believed the Korean celebrities received the tickets through industrial connections and celebrity privilege. The organizers were blamed for this situation but the company denied that they invited celebrities separately. They also said if the visit is because of a Hyundai Card invitation given by family members, friends, or acquaintances then that would be a different case.

The Glory actress Song Hye Kyo and GOT7's Youngjae also clarified the ticket purchasing for the Bruno Mars ticket amidst the controversy. Youngjae even revealed that he paid 162,000 KRW including shipping fees for the Bruno Mars concert.

