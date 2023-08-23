Did BTS' Jungkook and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo take a Busan trip? Restaurant owner drops update on 97 liners visit

97 liners' buddies Jungkook of BTS and ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo went on a trip to the former's hometown Busan. The Seven singer and the True Beauty actor were seen at a restaurant in Busan and the owner shared an update regarding their visit. Fans can't keep calm as they hear about the besties' friendship trip.

BTS' Jungkook and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo took a trip to Busan?

On August 23, a restaurant in Busan took to Instagram to share about two guests who are very well-known in the Korean entertainment industry. They confirmed that Jungkook and Cha Eun Woo were seen together at their restaurant and decided to share their visit with their followers. One of the stories they uploaded said, "Last week Mr. Jungkook and Mr. Eun Woo visited. After finding out that they heard about the restaurant and paid a visit, I take a lot of pride in it and I will make this place better in future".

As soon as the stories were out, the fans of this 97 liners' besties were extremely relieved to hear that Jungkook was spending his time in his hometown with his close friend Cha Eun Woo. The owner further shared another story about the stars, that they had to check their identification cards before providing them alcohol. Fans laughed at this saying that indeed, the Euphoria singer and the Island actor look very young.

Advertisement

BTS' Jungkook and ASTRO's Cha Eun Who's recent activities

The famous 97 liners squad in the K-pop industries are known for their close bond with each other. GOT7's Yugyeom, who is also a part of this beloved group listed BTS' Jungkook, SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, and Cha Eun Woo of ASTRO as his close friends on the Daebak Show hosted by Eric Nam. On August 22, the BTS maknae was accused of plagiarism for Seven by composer Yang Joon Young who made Fin.K.L's song Time of Mask released in the year 2000. Soon after the news made headlines, BIGHIT MUSIC denied all the allegations saying that the song was composed by five foreign artists and had nothing to do with the song released 24 years ago. Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo's upcoming fantasy romance drama A Good Day To Be A Dog alongside Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo is set to premiere in October. MBC announced that the drama will release one episode per week.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS takes back crown atop Spotify's monthly listeners list surpassing Jungkook