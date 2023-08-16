Did BTS' Jungkook change TikTok username after impersonator's comment? Fans worry about account’s future

Jungkook has been causing a frenzy in the world of TikTok ever since he joined. Fans love to follow him and see what the singer is up to on the social media site. However recently a TikTok of Jungkook was released by Calvin Klein for its official campaign. Under the TikTok came a comment from what appears to be Jungkook’s profile. But surprisingly, it was not!

The whole TikTok impersonator frenzy with Jungkook

Turns out the ID that commented first on the profile was actually a Jungkook impersonator. They left a hehe comment on the video pretending to be the singer. But the BTS maknae wasn’t that easy to mess with. Jungkook quickly joined the interaction and responded by commenting Hehehe (I’m real).

The singer quickly shut the impersonator down, having a chuckle from the whole incident. The internet also had a good laugh out of the whole situation. The main reason for this happening is because Jungkook’s ID on Tiktok isn’t verified. Hopefully it will get verified soon and all these fake IDs claiming to be the BTS members will shut down.

Jungkook changed his TikTok username causing fans to worry,

After this entire incident took place, Jungkook changed his username as well, taking ARMY by surprise. This month has been a rollercoaster ride for fans: from Jungkook accidentally revealing his ID while participating in ENHYPEN's Seven challenge, to changing his username and making his liked videos visible, and then changing his username yet again.

His private TikTok accidentally got shared during a Weverse live session when Jungkook shared a TikTok video of ENHYPEN dancing to his hit single Seven, praising the dancing skills of his junior members Jay and Jungwon. Many fans clicked on the link and discovered that it was shared from the idol's hidden TikTok account named Ian. They playfully poked fun at Jungkook after this revelation, addressing him as Ian in a cute manner. However, in response to this humorous situation, the singer changed his username once again, making it easier for fans to locate him. His new username, @letjungcook7, had a quirky touch and was more straightforward to find.

Following this incident, Jungkook has been active on the TikTok app, scrolling through videos, liking them, and essentially finding another way to engage with ARMYs.

But why are fans worried? Because recently, Jungkook changed his username to @jungkook. Sounds familiar? Jungkook had his own personal Instagram ID with a quirky username, @abcdefghi_lmnopqrstuvwxyz, where he omitted the letters JK. Soon he changed his username to @Jungkook.97, which was more straightforward and easier for fans to search. And then, the singer left the fans in shock and heartbreak by completely deleting his account. ARMYs quickly noticed the similarities on both apps. They are speculating whether the singer changed his username after the impersonator incident or if he is following the same pattern as Instagram. Fans have started to worry about the account's future and are missing their moments of interaction and watching Jungkook use the app. But hopefully, this was just another way for the idol to make himself easier to find on TikTok and avoid any chance of people imitating him.

