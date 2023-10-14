Did BTS' Jungkook really expose V's TikTok account? ARMY is already thanking him

BTS’ Jungkook is having a gala time on social media platforms, interacting with the fandom every now and then. BTS’ golden maknae who recently appeared at the Music Bank show for his newly rolled-out 3D (Feat Jack Harlow) might have accidentally given ARMYs a field day. Jungkook previously disclosed his own hidden TikTok account, and this time he unintentionally offered fans a clue regarding BTS' V’s potential hidden account on the platform. Here is everything that unfolded.

Did BTS’ Jungkook expose BTS’ V's TikTok account?

Strolling down memory lane, after posting a video of ENHYPEN dancing to his song Seven on Weverse, Jungkook mistakenly shared information about his own profile. Lesser than he knew at the time that the platform suggests following the person who sends the video link. The Seven crooner then changed the name and handle of the account and has since been interacting with his followers by sharing and liking their videos. In the present, Jungkook might have exposed the identity of a fellow BTS member. This time fans speculate that the ID that got exposed is of V’s.

Jungkook recently followed one more account on the platform, alongside 182 others, which includes the list of fellow K-pop idols, BTS official account, Calvin Klein, etc. The account in question goes by the profile handle of henssnun0hv. The youngest of the group within a minute unfollowed the id. However, fans promptly noticed the action and soon disclosed the details about the concerning ID.

Is BTS’ V already on TikTok

Although there is no proof that the ID belongs to the Layover singer, fans have noted a few factors that lead in that direction. ARMYs found that the profile picture, depicting a close-up of the forehead, holds a striking similarity to V's facial features and mole. A saxophone emoji, which symbolizes the instrument V is known to play is included in the bio. And lastly, the Hangul version of the display name is intended to be V. Check out fans' reactions.

BTS’ Jungkook recent activities

Jungkook’s debut solo album GOLDEN is scheduled to be released in November. The release will also see a special solo on-stage performance. Meanwhile, with a brand reputation index of 5,492,306, BTS's Jungkook has retained the top spot for a fourth successive month. This is an uptick of 27.06 percent from his previous all-time high of 4,322,719 in September.

