Did BTS’ Jungkook sing Pink Venom? Rumors fly as BLACKPINK’s MV shows up in latest Suchwita episode

On July 29, BIGHIT MUSIC released the new episode of SUGA’s Suchwita with BTS’ golden maknae and long time fan of the show, Jungkook and the fans loved the chaotic episode! While they were sharing a fun conversation, SUGA told Jungkook that he had prepared a karaoke machine for him and when the camera panned to the screen, the machine and a small part of the screen showed snippets of Pink Venom. Seeing that, the fans assume that Jungkook sang Pink Venom during the ‘Noraebang’ section of the episode but due to issues, they could not release it. ARMYs and BLINKs wanted this interaction but are sad to know it would never be shown to the fans. Here's a closer look.

BTS’ Jungkook on SUGA’s Suchwita:

Jungkook showed up on 'Suchwita' hosted by BTS part SUGA and introduced different tunes to fans all over the planet. SUGA asked Jungkook, to sing, "BTS treasure, golden maknae's ending song," and Jungkook said, "Am I the first person to sing in Suchwita?" He sang Sung Si Kyung's 'The Road to Me' energetically with a sweet tone and sweet voice. Through vocalizations and vibrations that expressed cool high notes, unique, detailed emotions, and even delicate tremors, Jungkook gave listeners a deep resonance and thrill. Jungkook openly moved around the beat and mood. Additionally, his choreography caused the audience to shake their shoulders. The staff responded to Jungkook's performance, and he even sang along to a live performance that showcased his high-quality singing skills. He demonstrated the final king of new vocal talent, performing everything from ballads to rock and rap songs like NewJeans' Ditto, Heejae and Ahn Jae Wook's Friend.

BTS’ Jungkook’s achievements:

As indicated by the most recent charts by Billboard on August 1st, Jungkook's single 'Seven' was positioned ninth on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on August 5, 2023. In the past, Jungkook took first place on the Billboard Global (excluding the US) chart and the Billboard Global 200 chart as soon as he entered the chart with this song the week before. He created history as a vocalist.

