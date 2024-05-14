Did BTS make surprise cameo in popular American period drama series Bridgerton’s season 3? Know how

As hit American series Bridgerton Season 3 gets ready to debut this week, fans will get to witness another round of enchanting orchestral pop covers. Artists like the Vitamin String Quartet, known for their renditions of Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next and Madonna’s Material Girl in past seasons, are back. And this time, they're taking on hits like Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, Sia’s Cheap Thrills, and K-pop boyband BTS Dynamite on the Part 1 soundtrack.

Netflix and Shondaland's beloved period drama Bridgerton, adapted from Julia Quinn's novel series, is returning with its highly anticipated third season this week. One of the unique elements of Bridgerton is its use of orchestral covers of popular songs.

The Vitamin String Quartet, a versatile American musical group known for covering a wide range of genres including pop, rock, metal, emo, punk, techno, country, and hip-hop, brings their unique spin to popular music artists. Their covers have graced numerous TV shows such as Gossip Girl, The Vampire Diaries, and Modern Family, making appearances several times throughout the captivating world of Bridgerton.

In 2022, Vitamin String Quartet reached out to ARMYs on Twitter (now X), asking them which BTS song they would like to hear in Season 3 of Bridgerton. They tagged both BTS and Bridgerton in their tweet. Now, as Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is set to release in just a few days, Netflix has unveiled the orchestral covers we can expect to hear, and to no one's surprise, a BTS song made the list. It's none other than Dynamite! BTS' undeniable influence is once again on full display.

Fans are also holding out hope to see more BTS songs featured on the show, with a particular desire for their own classical piece, Black Swan. While the tracklist for Part 1 has been unveiled, fans remain optimistic that Black Swan might still make an appearance in Part 2.

BTS, a hugely popular South Korean boy band formed in 2010, is composed of members Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Known for their versatility, they are actively involved in writing and producing much of their music.

Originally rooted in hip-hop, BTS has since ventured into various musical genres. Their lyrics tackle a diverse range of topics, delving into themes such as mental health, the challenges faced by young people in school, growth and maturation, grief, self-acceptance, individuality, and the complexities of fame. Beyond music, their extensive discography and related content often draw inspiration from literature, philosophy, and psychology, featuring a unique alternate universe storyline.

