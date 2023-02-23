Did BTS' RM confirm his ambassadorship with Bottega Veneta? Find out

BTS ' group activities have reduced over the last few months however that in no way has stopped the members to continue to be some of the most influential musicians around the world. As they embark on their solo paths officially, the members have garnered the interest of millions, making them some of the most coveted artists. In turn, brands have rushed to collaborate with the septet, just as they always have but with a more solo perspective in mind this time around. This has resulted in members Jimin and SUGA being revealed as the global brand ambassadors for luxury brands Dior and Maison Valentino respectively.

While the speculation has been going around for a long time, BTS member RM finally decided to shed some light when he shared a story on his Instagram tagging the brand. The Korean star had seemingly received a gift from them with a sweet note which the singer shared on his social media. It read, “Dear RM, this is Andiamo, it means let’s go. We wanted you to have it. - Hope you enjoy!” The BTS member also tagged the line of products from the luxury house and successfully managed to sell out the bags under it soon after, once again proving the South Korean titans’ sold-out tag.

When did the speculation begin for RM’s ambassadorship?

RM made his solo debut with full album ‘Indigo’, during the promotions of which he was spotted wearing the brand’s fits. To top it off, Matthieu Blazy, the creative director, and Dario Gargiulo, the chief marketing and digital business officer of Bottega Veneta began following the BTS member’s Instagram account, further supporting the belief that he might be working on something with them.

As the brand plans its fashion show at the ongoing 2023 Milan Fashion Week on this Saturday, 25 February, fans await any news of BTS’ RM attending it. Whether this would result in a brand ambassadorship or a mere collaboration is not known at the moment.

Do you think RM would be attending the Bottega Veneta Fashion Show later this week? Let us know below.