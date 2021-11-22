Did BTS' RM drop a major spoiler related to the 2022 Grammy Awards in recent OT7 V Live?

BTS' 'King Of Spoilers' strikes yet again! For those uninitiated, BTS' charismatic leader RM is also known as the 'King Of Spoliers' for his 'slip of the tongue' tendency tipped off a major spoiler yet again, and well, we aren't surprised. To give our readers some context - BTS attended the 2021 American Music Awards in person and snagged all three awards they were nominated for! BTS won Favorite Pop Duo or Group, Favorite Pop Song for 'Butter,' and Artist of the Year.

BTS has become the first Asian act in history to win Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards, and this also marks BTS’s third consecutive year winning Favorite Pop Duo or Group. As per tradition, the boys gave the after-party a miss and hosted a special V-live broadcast for their beloved ARMYs. Immediately after the ceremony, the boys ditched their fancy designer wear and changed into more comfortable, loungewear where they all sat on the table and enjoyed some pizzas, cakes and drinks.

The members expressed their unconditional thank you to ARMYs for their love and support and proceeded to chat about their feelings, their euphoric win and of course, the upcoming 2021 Grammy Award nominations! Suga shared that on November 24 Grammy Awards will announce their nominations and everyone should get together and watch. RM declared that they will be posting a video as well, just like last year and quickly realised the major spoiler he dropped. He hastily tried to cover it by saying that it might come out and it is just a suggestion. At this point, Jin joked that HYBE's staff members are tearing their hair apart as the rest of the members just face-palmed!

Check out RM's spoiler moment below:

on the 24th, the Grammy noms are being announced, let’s all get together and watch

I mean our video comes out anyway so, OH. Right. It could come out



I think it could come out



oh well anyway I think we might do something

pic.twitter.com/geiqndsxgK — bora (@modooborahae) November 22, 2021

