Did BTS' RM finally go out on date with Jungkook? Recent photos point at fun NamKook reunion

The gathering of BTS members is an exciting event that fans always look forward to. Recently, on May 10, Jungkook was seen attending a pop-up store launch in Seoul, South Korea. Many pictures and videos of him from the event quickly circulated online and garnered a lot of attention. Today, the leader of the group, RM, shared a Polaroid photo of himself with the youngest member, Jungkook, as they posed for selfies. The photo was posted on RM's Instagram account and was well-received by fans.

Jungkook out on a date with RM

The photos shared by BTS leader RM on Instagram have fans excited about a possible collaboration between him and fellow member Jungkook. The pictures show the two taking selfies, with Jungkook flashing a ‘victory’ sign in one and both of them making funny faces in another. Jungkook was dressed in a black t-shirt with a gold chain and denim jeans, while RM wore an oversized jacket and denim jeans. Fans on Twitter expressed their desire for the two to work on a project together. Jungkook has been a vocal supporter of RM, stating that meeting him was a pivotal moment in his life and that he might not be where he is now without him.

Solo activities of the duo

Reports suggest that Jungkook is currently preparing for the release of his solo record, scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year, according to HYBE. However, there is no official confirmation yet. Meanwhile, RM has been collaborating with various artists. Recently, he posted on Weverse, reflecting on their lives, fame, and music production after returning from military service. It should be noted that BTS members will serve in the military, with Jin and J-hope already serving their time. RM, SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are expected to follow suit. The group is expected to reunite in 2025, and they will mark their 10th anniversary on June 13, 2023.

As BTS continues to dominate the music industry and break new records, it's clear that their connection with fans remains as strong as ever. And with members like RM and Jungkook sharing these fun and playful moments with fans, the band's popularity is only set to continue growing.

