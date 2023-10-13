Did BTS' RM hint at HYYH album release? Read details here

BTS shot to fame in 2015 with their album HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life. 2025 will be a remarkable year for the band as their iconic album would be celebrating its 10th anniversary. After Bang Si Hyuk confirmed that the group’s project revolves around their 2015-2016 era, many fans rewatched Suchwita which featured RM.

Did RM give hints about the 2025 project?

Suchwita is SUGA’s show on YouTube in which celebrity guests join him for drinks and chats. Bang Si Hyuk in a recent interview with Bloomberg confirmed the possibility of HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life in the future. Fans were quick to point out that RM had also spoken on similar lines in Suchwita when he appeared as a guest. BTS' leader had revealed that in 2025, most of the members would be out of the military and it would also mark 10 years for their monumental album. He added that hence, they’ll be able to do something and they will try and keep their promise. While RM mentions this, SUGA can also be seen nodding his head. Fans got excited as they got to know about the upcoming plans and the possibility of the HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series.

Bang Si Hyuk talks about the possibility of HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life

Bang Si Hyuk said, "To the team BTS, the album series released in 2015, 'HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, holds great significance. While the members were still young, there was already talk of a 10th-anniversary album for this meaningful series.”

He continued, "Now, it has become possible for all of the people who originally participated in that series to get together again and keep the promise made years ago. I hope that everyone will wait for that moment. I guess I just ended up confirming for the first time what many people have probably speculated, that there will be a 10th anniversary album and event for HYYH."

