Did BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jisoo interact at recent art event? Fans ask for duo's selfie

BTS member V and BLACKPINK's Jisoo were spotted at an art exhibition event alongside many other South Korean and International celebrities. Fans were delighted to see the two idols at the same table until another clip surprised them. Seeing them interact, the common fans of the biggest K-pop groups reached cloud nine unable to contain happiness.

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jisoo interacted?

Previously, the Love Me Again singer and FLOWER singer were seen attending the Frieze Seoul 2023 Paradise Art Festa pre-event Art Party Night. The clips and videos of them sitting at a table with popular girl group NewJeans, Squid Game actress Jung Ho Yeon, and Tomorrow star Lee Soo Hyuk went viral on the internet on September 5. Fans were already excited so their favorite artists gathered together but they wished to see more of their interchange. On September 7, new clips emerged where the BTS member is seen chatting with the Pink Venom singer. This snippet has sent fans into a frenzy as many wanted this to happen. Fans are asking them to share a selfie together. The two stars along with others were also spotted together appreciating the art at the exhibition, where someone seized this moment. Previously, V and Jisoo were seen together on screen alongside GOT7's Jinyoung at the 2017 Inkigayo K-pop super concert. All three idols hosted the show jointly memorializing the event as one of the most iconic interactions in K-pop.

BTS' V and BLACKPINK Jisoo's recent activities

The BTS member recently appeared in the latest episode of the famous South Korean variety show called Running Man to promote his upcoming album Layover. He was previously seen on Dingo Story's You Have Done Well where artists spend a day with one lucky fan. He also appeared on Yoo Jae Suk and Oh Se Ho's You Quiz on the Block talking about BTS' Jungkook, his younger siblings, and many more things. Meanwhile, Jisoo was presented with the role of a main character in an upcoming zombie thriller called Influenza. According to YG Entertainment, she is currently assessing the role. She is also preparing for the upcoming finale concert of BLACKPINK taking place in Seoul.

