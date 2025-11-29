Did BTS’ V buy 300K USD Mustang? Star shares unseen Hawaii vacay moments with Park Hyung Sik in new update

BTS member V is flexing his swanky ride! On November 28, the singer shared a new update with his 69.5 million followers on Instagram. Among the many photos of him enjoying, running, and hanging out with his friends, the star was spotted driving a 2025 Ford Mustang GTD. While he tried to keep it lowkey, fans were quick to notice the car model and observed how he sat with his feet on the seat and his handsome face hidden behind a mask at the driver’s spot, almost confirming it was his own car.

Apart from the introduction of what could possibly be V’s own luxury car, the BTS member also showed off his friendship with actor Park Hyung Sik, whom he met on the set of his debut acting project, Hwarang. He, alongside the two leads, Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik, brought in Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy to form the Wooga Squad. Earlier, onlookers spotted the five on a vacation in Hawaii, away from their public lives. The 29-year-old posed with his hyung and added a clip of them dancing while on the private trip.

All about V’s affection towards sleek cars

The BTS members are some of the most well-earning K-pop acts of this generation. With millions of fans worldwide who buy millions of albums and stream their songs billions of times, alongside brand endorsements and real estate properties, as well as personal investments, they’re high up on the rich Korean entertainers’ list. This has allowed them to have expensive tastes and buy some of the most luxurious items, with V being a frontrunner.

Leith Ford has reported that the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD costs up to around 325,000 USD, with some other estimates high-balling it to 350K USD. Previously, V was seen arriving at the airport in a Bentley Flying Spur Car instead of a company SUV last month. In December 2021, the star shared a video driving a red Ford Mustang Convertible while on vacation; however, that seemed to be a rented spin for his vacation. It appears that his 4-year-old test run resulted in a real-life buy for the star.

