Did BTS' V drop spoiler about new song? Impromptu teasing leaves fans excited; WATCH

BTS member V stunned fans with his amazing debut album as a soloist Layover along with the title track Slow Dancing on September 8. He reigned the charts and the streams as he won over the hearts of the fans. The album also charted high on Billboard 200 which ties him with his members SUGA and Jimin as the highest-ranking Korean solo artists.

BTS' V drops spoiler for upcoming project

BTS member V took to Instagram and hilariously added to his story asking fans what they were up to as he felt bored. Fans flooded the comments section and asked him various questions about everything from his career to how his day was. One of the questions was what he had been doing these days.

He replied to the question by adding a story of him in a recording studio serenading to a song which has not been released yet. He captioned the video by writing, 'Ah, I don't know, spoiler'.

Fans got excited as they saw the video of the idol in the studio in a white t-shirt and black pants, singing and enjoying himself. V has posted spoilers of his upcoming projects in the past too. Fans eagerly await what the Slow Dancing singer has in store for them.

V also took time to answer other questions that ARMY (BTS fans) had for him. When a fan asked him to click pictures, he shared his most recent pictures from a photoshoot. A fan adorably asked him for a hug and he carefully replied by asking them if they were okay to hug him as he had a cold. While many fans asked him to do a live stream, he asked them to join in for the live stream too so that it's not just him who is visible during the live.

BTS' V recent stalker case

On October 26, a woman followed V into the elevator at his residential elevator, asking him to marry her. As his vehicle arrived at the parking lot, she went after him while carrying a marriage certificate. She was later detained by the police and is being investigated. It is also suspected that she was involved in a previous stalking case.

