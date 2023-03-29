Did BTS’ V finally put an end to the Bear versus Tiger debate?

BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, is known for his charming personality, incredible vocals, and impressive dance moves. Have you been a part of the BTS fandom for a while now? If yes, fans have used the two emojis to represent the idol over the years, but there has always been a debate about which one V prefers. In a recent interview, V appears to have finally put the debate to rest.

What is the debate about?

In an interview with ELLE Korea, V was asked which animal he likes more: bear or tiger. While he answered many questions, the battle of bear versus tiger was the most important for many fans. ‘V versus Kim Taehyung,’ the idol was asked in the question.

V revealed that the tiger and bear emojis represent different aspects of himself by holding them up. The tiger represents BTS' V, whereas the bear represents Kim Taehyung.

When it came to him as an idol, he explained why the tiger was the perfect representation.

V stated, “[with the tiger emoji] I should appear powerful on stage. That I'd like to appear a little cooler according to this emoji. I look frown for no reason however I look cooler. The emoji represents me trying to look cool.”

V’s revelation of preferences

While the tiger was great and impactful, the bear showed a different side of me that was more in line with who Kim Taehyung is, with the comment, “He (Kim Taehyung) looks slow in action.”

V also acknowledged the fan debate and said they wanted to know which he preferred. V finally set the record straight after what seemed like an eternity, explaining, "Since V is my persona, I'm still more into V.

The ever-changing decision

What's funnier is that, no matter how diplomatic the answer was, V apparently still chose the tiger, which is very different from a previous decision. V was using Instagram's poll function in 2022. Following RM's advice on how to resolve the debate, he launched a poll during his Instagram Q&A. ARMYs flooded the poll with votes, but there could only be one winner in the end.

In the end, V appeared to side with the masses, sharing the results and then another photo with the caption bear wins. Although bears were victorious at the time, it appears that V has confirmed his allegiance with the tiger. With people changing as they grow older, it is unclear whether this will remain the case. V is a tiger for the time being.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SHINee's Taemin sends fans into a frenzy with a heartwarming tweet as he counts down to his military discharge