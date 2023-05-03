Did BTS's V fund the treatment of mascot dog Perro from 'Jinny's Kitchen'? Here’s the truth

Kim Taehyung a.k.a BTS' V is known for his love of animals, especially dogs. A sweet story about V paying for the care of Perro, the mascot dog of tvN's 'Jinny's Kitchen,' recently went viral on social media and numerous online groups. However, it has now been established that the story is false.

According to an exclusive Daily Sports story, it was the drone camera crew from the production team of 'Jinny's Kitchen' who paid for Perro's immunisations and leg treatment, not V. Perro, the stray dog who came to the restaurant during the filming of 'Jinny's Kitchen,' was recognised as the show's mascot, gaining adoration from many viewers.

How did the rumour start?

A post on Twitter shared an update on Perro, revealing that the dog had been adopted by a staff member in the area. The Twitter user also claimed that V had funded the dog's vaccinations and leg treatment before returning to Korea. The post quickly gained traction, with many fans sharing the touching news. Nevertheless, Daily Sports contacted the production team and a representative expressed appreciation for the attention received on Perro, but clarified that it was the team that had provided assistance to the dog.

The production team adopted Perro

According to reports, Perro was adopted by a staff member of 'Jinny's Kitchen', and V was said to have covered the cost of the dog's vaccinations and medical treatment for its injured paw before leaving for Korea. However, these reports were found to be untrue, and it was actually the production team who helped the dog. Despite this, the kindness of the team in giving Perro a new home and providing care for its injuries serves as a reminder of the good deeds of V's colleagues and sets an example of kindness for viewers. Fans continue to praise V for his well-known love of animals and his past efforts to help animals in need.

About Jinny’s Kitchen

The Korean TV program called ‘Jinny's Kitchen’ recently wrapped up its 10-episode, which aired in February first and ended last week. The show gained significant attention from viewers and was particularly loved for its cast, which included popular actors such as Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Lee Seo Jin, and Jung Yu Mi. In addition, BTS member Kim Taehyung, also known as V, made his debut appearance on the show.

