Did Choi Yena write a diss track about Olivia Rodrigo? Smiley singer explains meaning behind HATE RODRIGO

Former IZ*ONE member Choi Yena is gaining attention for her upcoming track Hate Rodrigo featuring Yuqi of (G)-IDLE. It seems like Choi Yena is throwing shade on Olivia Rodrigo, but is it the truth? Choi Yena explains the meaning of 'Hate Rodrigo'.

Hate Rodrigo by Choi Yena

Former IZ*ONE member Choi Yena is all set to make a comeback with her upcoming track Hate Rodrigo featuring Yuqi of (G)-IDLE. Fans have noticed the resemblance between Olivia Rodrigo's album SOUR and Choi Yena's Hate Rodrigo teaser. From the Y2K stylization to even mentioning the DRIVER'S LICENSE singer in the track title, Choi Yena has dropped quite major hints. Fans wondered if she was dissing Olivia Rodrigo. However, Choi Yena has spoken about the track and why she chose Hate Rodrigo as a title.

Yena appeared on a variety show called The K Star Next Door and she clarified the true meaning of Hate Rodrigo. Choi Yena is an Olivia Rodrigo admirer and she is a fan of the pop singer yet she's JEALOUS of her. While she referred to jealousy as an inspiration for her new song, she also explained that it is cute jealousy and not hate. Despite her explanation, many fans find it uncomfortable and rude that she puts the word hate before a young artist's name, one fan also pointed out that even if the lyrics are good they can not accept the title to be cool. She revealed her true intentions that she dislikes people her age who are doing well, which was also the meaning behind Olivia Rodrigo's song Jealousy and this song is like a homage to the American pop singer.

About Choi Yena

Choi Yena debuted in a 12 members group called IZ*ONE in October 2018. The group made huge success in South Korea becoming one of the top groups in 4th generation girl groups. She went solo with SMILEY on January 17, 2022. On June 21, Stone Entertainment released the teaser of Choi Yena's new album Hate XX and revealed the comeback title track to be Hate Rodrigo. Her title song is set to release on June 27 at 6 pm KST.

