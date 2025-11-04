Did Crush and Joy break up? Special moment at Red Velvet star’s sister’s wedding quashes rumors

Crush and Joy are still going strong. The singer couple first began dating back in 2021, and rumors of discord between the two stemmed late last year and followed through this year; however, it seems that all breakup speculations can now be put to rest. The Red Velvet member’s younger sister got married in a beautiful ceremony on October 18, with attendance from friends and family. Among those present at the event, an anonymous online user shared how Crush had lent his support for his girlfriend’s sister’s wedding by singing the congratulatory song.

Crush pops in to help his girlfriend of four years, Joy

While it was believed that Crush and Joy had long broken up over busy schedules and differences of opinion, the couple’s latest moment has confirmed that they’re indeed still very much in love, and the crisis has been avoided. Earlier, during an episode of I Live Alone, the Red Velvet singer visited her sibling’s home to receive the wedding invitation. She was asked by her younger sister to sing the congratulatory song at the ceremony, which Joy admitted was making her “more nervous than during a music show.”

Her hesitance was seemingly taken away by the trustworthy boyfriend who appeared to have sung his famed OST track Beautiful, for the drama Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. The user’s photo showed Crush donning a sweater and formal pants combo, with glasses as an accessory, serenading the guests with his sweet voice.

Previously, in August 2021, Korean news outlet Sports Chosun reported that Crush and Joy are currently dating. Responding to the rumors, her agency SM Entertainment and his label P NATION both confirmed, “They had a senior-junior relationship initially, but they recently began dating with good feelings towards each other.” The two singers collaborated on the song Mayday in May of 2020 and were said to have kept their connection going post it, eventually leading to a romantic relationship.

ALSO READ: Red Velvet’s Wendy and Yeri exit SM Entertainment after contract expiry; will they continue group activities?