Did Drake diss Pusha T and Pharrell Williams in Travis Scott's Meltdown collab? All about the beef

Drake is not new to diss tracks. He has in the past ignited beef with other rappers through his music. So it didn't come as a surprise to his fans when in his latest collaboration, with Travis Scott, he not-so-subtly took aims at Pusha T and Pharrell Williams. Scott's new album features many renowned artists, but his collab with Drake is the one that has caught everyone's attention.

At midnight on Friday, July 28, Scott's highly awaited project was released, featuring a lineup of A-list collaborations, including a powerful guest verse from Drake on the track called Meltdown.

The track is produced by Coleman, BNYX, Boi-1da, Vinylz, and Tay Keith, it showcased Drake's presence as he took shots at his fellow rappers Pusha T and Pharrell Williams.

The lyrics of the song read, "I melt down the chains that I bought from yo boss, Give a fuck about all of that heritage shit, Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis, They not even wearing that shit."

The God's Plan rapper is referencing the custom iced-out N.E.R.D chain that Pharrel sold last year. Drizzy had bought those necklaces, which he later also featured in his Jumbotron Shit Poppin video.

In the song, the reference V is a tribute to Virgil Abloh, the renowned fashion icon who passed away. Pharrell took over the role at Louis Vuitton after Abloh's untimely death.

His diss at Pusha T comes in, when he sings "You lucky that ‘Vogue’ was suing, ‘Cause I would’ve been with the Wassas in Paris and shit." It references the time when the Hotline Bling rapper got sued by Vogue for creating a fake magazine cover to promote a previous album.

This seems to be a cautionary message directed towards Pharrell and Pusha T, both of whom were present in Paris last month for the I'm Happy singer's inaugural Louis Vuitton fashion show. During the event, Pusha T took aim at Jim Jones.

Drake and Pusha T's Beef

Engaging in lyrical sparring with Pusha T is not unfamiliar territory for Drake. The intense feud between the two erupted in 2018 when they exchanged heated diss tracks. It all started when Pusha T targeted Drake's alleged use of a ghostwriter on Infrared, a track from his album DAYTONA. In response, the Toronto artist retaliated with the hard-hitting Duppy Freestyle, igniting the feud even further.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old rapper has been on his It's All a Blur tour all over North America. This happens to be his first tour in five years since his Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour LIVE! in 2018.

