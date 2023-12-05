Did EXO’s Sehun hint at possible military enlistment? K-pop idol’s message ignites speculation

EXO’s Sehun left a message for his fans during a recent interview, hinting at his military enlistment plans. As the leading magazine shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring Sehun, it caught the attention of fans as the idol had a special message stating, “Perhaps we will meet next time 2 years later.” The video also shows a hand-written note by the K-pop icon (in Chinese) which translates to - “I’ll always be by your side.”

As the time period for mandatory military service is around 18-20 months, fans are speculating that Sehun will probably enlist in the army soon.

More about EXO’s Sehun

K-pop idol Sehun is part of the South-Korean-Chinese group named EXO, managed by SM Entertainment. Being the maknae (youngest member) of the group, Sehun is known for his youthful charm and radiant looks. He has been an active member of EXO and its sub-units Exo-SC, entertaining the audience with his energetic dancing moves and rapping skills.

Besides his group activities, Sehun is gradually taking the spotlight as an emerging actor by starring in various films and K-dramas, such as Dokgo Rewind (2018) and Now, We Are Breaking Up (2021). He is also a renowned name in the world of fashion, as he has modeled for several luxury brands and has been invited to their fashion shows.

Advertisement

Suho, Chanyeol, D.O. and other EXO members and their military service

EXO is one of the most famous K-pop groups consisting of eight active members namely, Xiumin, Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. The Chinese members Luhan, and Kris departed from the group in 2014, followed by Tao and Lay in 2015 and 2022 respectively.

With a decade-long-history of entertaining K-pop fans, EXO has been the talk of the town right from its debut. Its first studio album “XOXO” released in 2013 and became the first Korean act to sell over a million copies of an album in 12 years. EXO is indeed an influential K-pop group that has brought some amazing music content to the world with their notable songs, including Growl (2013), Love Shot (2018), Obsession (2019), Don’t Fight The Feeling (2021) and more.

While Xiumin and D.O. enlisted in 2019 and were discharged on 2020, EXO’s leader Suho, Chen, and Chanyeol enrolled in 2020 and returned in 2022. It was followed by vocalist Baekhyun who enlisted on his birthday on 6th May 2021 and was discharged in 2023. Kai was the last member to enlist in the army in May 2023 and is expected to fulfill his duties for the next 18 months. Next in line is Sehun, let’s wait and watch when the maknae will share the confirmation about his enlistment with fans!

Take a look at the official music video of EXO’s Love Shot:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat