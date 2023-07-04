Did FIFTY FIFTY's music video shoot for Barbie film soundtrack get canceled? Details inside

In May, the 'Barbie' production team released a list of singers participating in the movie's soundtrack through official social media channels. FIFTY FIFTY garnered attention by being named alongside renowned pop artists such as Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, and Lizzo.

Why did the filming for Barbie Dreams got cancelled

The filming of the music video for 'Barbie Dreams', an original soundtrack (OST) for the Hollywood movie 'Barbie' by Group FIFTY FIFTY, was ultimately canceled due to a dispute with their agency. Industry insiders revealed that FIFTY FIFTY was assigned to sing 'Barbie Dreams' and had plans to shoot a music video. However, disagreements with ATTRAKT became apparent, leading to the cancellation of the filming.

The music video for 'Barbie Dreams' was seen as an opportunity for the South Korean rookie group to gain global recognition, building upon their success with the song 'Cupid' on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Unfortunately, due to the conflicts and subsequent suspension of activities resulting from the dispute with their agency, FIFTY FIFTY missed out on this chance. Ever since filing an injunction against Attract to terminate their exclusive contract and the public disclosure of conflicts involving Attract's CEO Ahn Seong-il, who also acted as the producer of Cupid, FIFTY FIFTY has struggled to manage their schedule.

How was participation possible?

FIFTY FIFTY's participation in the 'Barbie' OST was made possible due to a partnership between Attract and Warner Records. Despite the rising stock price of Cupid in North America, the rookie group was chosen to be part of the Warner Bros. movie 'Barbie' OST. Warner Records had comparatively less involvement with K-pop artists compared to their competitor, Universal Music, which collaborated with major K-pop companies like Hive and JYP to target the global market. As a result, Warner Records aimed to boost FIFTY FIFTY's popularity through this opportunity.

