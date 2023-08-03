Did Han So Hee tease Ahn Bo Hyun during My Name promotions knowing about relationship with BLACKPINK's Jisoo?

Recently, Ahn Bo Hyun and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s agencies confirmed them to be in a relationship as South Korean media reports of their date became viral. After that, fans were surprised and began looking for clues. One of them was from My Name’s promotions where Han So Hee and Ahn Bo Hyun were playing a game. Han So Hee sang As If It’s Your Last by BLACKPINK to him and he had a sweet look while it seemed as if she was teasing him. Seeing this interaction, the fans are sure that they’ve been dating for a while now.

See You In My 19th Life’s Ahn Bo Hyun and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo dating:

On August 3, officials from the entertainment industry said that the two had just started dating. In spite of their bustling schedules, for example, concerts and show recording, both of them have made opportunities to visit each other's homes and are developing their relationship. Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun likewise acknowledged their relationship. An official from YG Entertainment said on the day, "They are right now in phases of getting to know one another and it is working out in a good way." YG has not previously acknowledged rumors that a BLACKPINK member is dating. "Ahn Bo Hyun and Jisoo are in the stage of getting to know each other," a representative from his agency, FN Entertainment, added. On this day, pictures of the actor visiting the BLACKPINK member's home in Yongsan, Seoul, were also published by entertainment media. The actor was dressed comfortably.

About BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun:

Working as a BLACKPINK member since 2016 has helped Jisoo develop into a K-pop idol with a distinctive voice. She began her acting career in 2021 when she played Eun Young Ro, the female lead, in the JTBC drama Snowdrop. She gained popularity in March of this year when her solo song FLOWER won first place on several music shows and charts. Ahn Bo Hyun, on the other hand, who appeared as a model in 2007, earned popularity by appearing in the dramas Itaewon Class as an antagonist, Yumi's Cells as the main lead, and Military Prosecutor Doberman as the main lead. His most recent drama was See You In My 19th Life with Shin Hye Sun and others.

