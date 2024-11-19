Did HYBE claim 'BTS paved way' for BLACKPINK's Rosé's APT success? Rumor debunked

HYBE is embroiled in yet another controversy involving BTS and BLACKPINK’s Rosé, following an article by a Korean news outlet that credits BTS for Rosé's success with her song APT. This has directed backlash from netizens towards HYBE.

On November 19, 2024, a post surfaced online where netizens criticized a particular article by the Korean news outlet Money Today. The article claimed that BTS was the driving force behind HYBE's dominant position in the entertainment industry. It highlighted that BTS had ranked first on the Billboard Hot 100 chart eight times, including their solo activities, and had appeared on the chart over 50 times, setting numerous Billboard records.

The article further stated that BLACKPINK’s Rosé achieved her eighth-place ranking on the Billboard charts with her song APT, featuring Bruno Mars, due to BTS's influence in opening the global pop market, which had previously been indifferent to K-pop. This assertion sparked backlash from netizens, who took issue with the claim.

The criticism from online users was directed towards HYBE, accusing the company of media manipulation. However, there has been no confirmation that HYBE directed the article to be published or was involved in any way.

Rosé released the single APT. featuring Bruno Mars, which became a viral sensation on social media platforms. The track reached the top spot on the Global Spotify chart, making Rosé the first K-pop female soloist to achieve this milestone. Additionally, she became the first K-pop idol to surpass 50 million monthly listeners on the platform. The song has currently surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify within just three weeks of its release.

Furthermore, the official music video for APT. surpassed 100 million views in less than a week, making it the fastest track of 2024 to achieve this remarkable feat. The song also charted on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at rank 8, and became the highest-charting female K-pop act on the chart. Rosé has managed to remain in the top 15 for three consecutive weeks.

