Did HYBE sue THIS K-pop group for copying NewJeans' logo? Alleged lawsuit sparks interest

OKPOP, an independent and satirical K-Pop co-ed group, is reportedly facing a lawsuit from HYBE over allegations of plagiarizing NewJeans' logo. The lawsuit also includes an alleged demand for a substantial fine, accompanied by an overwhelming penalty.

HYBE allegedly sues OKPOP

Allegedly, HYBE is suing the independent and satirical K-Pop co-ed group, OKPOP, for plagiarism related to NewJeans. OKPOP, composed of friends Brto, Yuuta, Smear, Hanbon, Paige, and former member Po from Rutgers University, has garnered a following of approximately 371.5K on TikTok. The group debuted on April 1 with the single TAKE MY HAND. In a TikTok video, OKPOP announced the alleged lawsuit, citing they were being sued due to similarities between their logo and NewJeans' running bunny. Due to legal constraints, OKPOP refrained from disclosing the suing party but dropped hints, including a NewJeans’ Minji photocard. Furthermore, OKPOP revealed a logo change from a video-game-type bear (parodying NewJeans’ bunny logo) to a new bear-themed logo.

The revelation about HYBE allegedly suing OKPOP for the logo issue, which fans noted resembled the bear from Kanye West's album Graduation, left many in shock. Fans expressed disbelief that such a lawsuit was initiated and questioned the legitimacy of the situation. OKPOP's new logo, the bear, was identified as the same bear from Kanye West's album Graduation. In response to a comment, OKPOP disclosed an alleged lawsuit amounting to 1,500,000 USD, leading to outrage among netizens who found the sum excessive given OKPOP's smaller following compared to HYBE's groups. Some suggested that HYBE should have issued a cease and desist order instead.

Many also began questioning the authenticity of the situation, with a few pointing out that OKPOP, being a satirical group, might be protected under copyright laws as they technically parody K-Pop groups. Speculations are arising that the entire incident might be a marketing tactic on OKPOP's part.

It's worth noting that OKPOP recently made a comeback with the single SAY YOU WANNA GO, and this is not the first time they have highlighted similarities between the NewJeans logo and their own, previously joking that NewJeans copied them rather than the other way around.

NewJeans recent activities

Recently, BTS member Jungkook and NewJeans teamed up to participate in the 3D and Ditto challenge, creating a delightful interaction that fans adored. Jungkook's single 3D quickly went viral, drawing participation from fans, influencers, and dancers alike. Meanwhile, Ditto's performance video achieved a milestone by surpassing 100 million views.

Adding to their achievements, NewJeans' Get Up secured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard World Albums Chart for the tenth non-consecutive week. This marked a historic moment as NewJeans became the first K-pop girl group to achieve such a feat. Furthermore, Get Up spent its eleventh consecutive week at No. 64 on the Billboard 200 chart, while their debut EP, New Jeans, held the No. 13 position on the same chart.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NewJeans: Ditto performance video enters 100 million views club after Hype Boy, OMG and Super Shy