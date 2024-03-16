Did Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol match phone cases in late 2023 and early 2024 post breakup? Know here

Amidst all the news about Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol dating, previously in 2024, Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol were spotted using a matching phone, the same one they used 3 days before the breakup.

While Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee have publicly confirmed their relationship, some netizens remain skeptical about Ryu Jun Yeol's connection with Hyeri and the timeline of events. Many fans have pointed out that Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol were seen using couples' phone cases in late 2023, just three days before their breakup, as well as in early 2024, which was after their breakup.

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol spotted with similar phone cases

In a recent social media revelation, netizens have unearthed past Instagram posts hinting that Girls’ Day Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol might have been using couple’s phone cases on November 10th, 2023, just three days before their breakup was officially confirmed. The phone cases were customized with their initials as the design, with Hyeri's bearing the letters H and R and Ryu Jun Yeol's featuring the letters J and Y.

Additionally, these same phone cases were spotted in early 2024 in several of the posts discovered by netizens. Ryu Jun Yeol was observed using the identical phone case in a post made in January by his agency, while Hyeri's Instagram post in January featured images of her using the same phone case as previously seen. Some argue that it's plausible to continue using such items post-breakup, while others find it suspicious, particularly considering the timing of the photos.

This revelation has ignited speculations regarding the actor's new relationship with actress Han So Hee, as well as prompted questions about the accuracy of the timeline surrounding their previous interactions. Meanwhile, on March 15th, Hyeri unfollowed Ryu Jun Yeol on Instagram following the posting of a cryptic Instagram story.

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol confirm dating

On March 16, 2024, Han So Hee utilized her personal blog to confront the swirling rumors regarding her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol. In a detailed statement, the actress openly acknowledged that she is indeed in a relationship with the Reply 1988 actor. However, she also clarified that her involvement with Ryu Jun Yeol began at the start of 2024 and emphasized that his previous relationship with Hyeri had concluded in 2023. As such, Han So Hee asserted that their relationship did not overlap with the actor's former partner, Hyeri.

Later, Ryu Jun Yeol's agency officially confirmed the relationship through a statement, affirming that he began dating Han So Hee after his breakup. Additionally, the agency clarified that they decided to confirm the relationship due to the surge of unprecedented rumors. They firmly stated that they would not address or confirm any further personal details about the actor's life in the future. Furthermore, the agency expressed concern over multiple instances of privacy violations against Ryu Jun Yeol and warned of strong legal action against anyone attempting to damage his reputation.

