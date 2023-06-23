Did IVE’s manager gets violent at Taiwanese media during arrival for concert? Find details inside

IVE, the 4th generation K-pop group has won the hearts of many with its stunning vocals and jaw-dropping visuals. The group debuted on December 1, 2021, with their song Eleven which ranked number 9 in the World Digital Song Sales chart and entered the Billboard Global 200 chart.

IVE’s manager’s altercation at airport

A video emerged showing an altercation involving IVE's manager and members of the Taiwanese media on June 23. The manager can be seen engaging in a heated exchange with the protesting media member, insisting that the group needs to leave and demanding they move aside. Star ET Today, a Taiwanese media outlet, released the footage on June 23, capturing the chaotic scene that unfolded when IVE arrived in Taiwan for their performance at The Prom Queens concert.

In the video, the paparazzi were seen snapping pictures of the group as they entered the airport terminal. Allegedly, IVE's manager pushed some members of the media, prompting one person to protest and shout, "Don't touch me!" Another member of IVE's team offered apologies, saying, "Sorry, sorry." Notably, this incident occurs in front of the group's members and a large audience of media representatives in the country, leaving them visibly shocked. Fortunately, the group's bodyguard can be seen intervening and preventing the situation from escalating further. As of now, IVE's agency has not issued a response to the incident.

The Prom Queens

The Prom Queens is IVE’s first fan concert that was held on February 11, 2023, at the Olympic Hall, in Seoul, South Korea. It has continued with a mega concert tour held for several days across various locations like Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. The show features the group's hit songs like After Like, Eleven, Love Dive, Take It, My Satisfaction, and more.

About IVE

IVE is a South Korean girl group under Starship Entertainment featuring 5 members Jang Wonyoung, Rei, An Yujin, Leeseo, Gaeul and Liz. Ever since their debut the group has released multiple songs so far and has maintained a great track record thus capturing the hearts of many around the world.

