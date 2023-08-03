Did Jung Hae In know about Snowdrop co-star BLACKPINK's Jisoo dating friend Ahn Bo Hyun? Actor responds

Jung Hae In commented on BLACKPINK member Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Hyun's dating news. On August 3, the two stars were reportedly dating, and soon after it was confirmed by their agencies. Here is what the D.P.2 actor has to say about them, read below to find out.

Jung Hae In on Jisoo dating friend Ahn Bo Hyun

On August 3, the Something in the Rain actor sat with the media for his recent K-drama D.P.2. K-pop star and Jung Hae In's co-stars in Snowdrop Jisoo and friend Ahn Bo Hyun confirmed dating speculations on the same day. One of the many questions asked him was if he was aware of their relationship. He said, "Before coming for the interview, I checked it on an entertainment page of a portal and that's when I found out about their relationship". He added, "I had no idea about this but I hope they share a healthy and happy love".

He continued to explain what he feels about other celebrities' relationships, "The people who are close to me would know about this, I do not show much interest in other people's relationships. I have been like this even before becoming a celebrity myself. As I do not really listen to my friends' relationship issues, they find it disappointing. When I hear someone's breakup news I just reply with Oh! You broke up, You will find someone new".

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun dating rumor and confirmation

The Flower singer and See You in My 19th Life actor were embroiled in dating rumors as the two were spotted outside the former's house. Soon Ahn Bo Hyun's agency FN Entertainment and Jisoo's agency YG Entertainment responded to the rumors by confirming their relationship. They said that the two stars are seeing each other with positive feelings and are still getting to know each other. The agencies asked for support from fans for their artists' new beginnings. Later more photographs of them were issued by a Korean media outlet to which fans have shown positive reactions and are wishing the couple well for their future.

