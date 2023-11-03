Did Jungkook host secret listening party for GOLDEN? Fans speculate ahead of BTS member's solo release

BTS' fans were quick to take note of a few clues found over the internet that indicated BTS' Jungkook organized some special event ahead of his album's release date. The Seven singer as we know is bringing his first solo album titled GOLDEN to the music markets globally and he is serious about it. The album consists of eleven tracks inclusive of 3D and Seven.

Did the listening party for GOLDEN happen?

The word on the streets started with South Korean artist Big Naughty's Instagram story. He posted a black and white picture of a pair of drinking glasses that had GOLDEN printed on them. He had also tagged BTS' official Instagram account on the story. Fans were quick to notice and speculate about a possible listening party for his album.

Another South Korean artist GroovyRoom posted the same glasses and it looks like they came with a box. Fans were quick to drop possible situations that may have happened. They pointed out that it could be BTS' Jungkook throwing a secret listening party for GOLDEN or it could be merch. Yes, merch in the form of drinking glasses, and there might be more to the collection than we don't know of yet.

Some even recalled J-Hope's listening party for his album Jack In The Box that took place last year and gave fans some memorable interactions between their favorites. It is still a mystery to fans about exactly what happened and about the occasion. But anyway, what we are the most excited about is the GOLDEN's release.

BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN arrival

GOLDEN arrives on November 3 at 9:30 AM IST. The highly-anticipated album has already blown fans with its unique song composition and stories that come with each song. GOLDEN is already a hit given that it documents all of the golden moments of Jungkook's life as a fellow BTS member and as a soloist.

The nickname given to him by his hyung RM truly defines his aura. The title track of GOLDEN is Standing Next To You whose official music video teaser has been released and fans can't wait for the original piece to arrive soon. The record features many popular Western artists like Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, DJ Snake, Major Lazer, and more on various tracks. Jungkook will also be making appearances on various shows like The Tonight Show, iHeartRadio, The Today Show and more to promote his album.

