Did Kim Sejeong go to Japan with Ahn Hyo Seop? Business Proposal star debunks rumors

Kim Sejeong has never been one for the rumor mill and this time’s no different. The actress who has always had a close relationship with her fellow actors on sets including her extremely beloved pausing with actor Ahn Hyo Seop for the office romance drama Business Proposal, has been at the receiving end of a lot of speculations. In a new Weverse live broadcast, the star clearly addressed the talks doing the rounds on the internet about her Japan visit, ending them once and for all.

Kim Sejong denying Japan trip with Ahn Hyo Seop

The South Korean star who has been a member of the project group I.O.I as well as the Jellyfish Entertainment girl group Gugudan is making her name in the acting industry with impressive roles one after the other. Recently, she and her co-star from Business Proposal, actor Ahn Hyo Seop, happened to share photos from their trips to Japan at similar times. This made multiple netizens believe that it was ‘Lovestagram’, and that the two were adding fuel to their dating rumors, maybe even admitting them.

So when on June 13 Kim Sejeong conducted a live broadcast on her Weverse account to interact with her fans, she noticed the comments talking about the ongoing rumors. The singer and actor was quick to deny them. Here’s what she said, “There’s a rumor about me and Hyo Seop oppa going to Japan together? Why would we go?” She further clarified any such misunderstandings saying that she in fact went to Japan with her very close, best friend and her older brother. Kim Sejong made a time-out gesture with her hands and even said “beep beep” to deter anyone from assuming things about her.

Kim Sejeong’s recent activities

The popular solo star and actress has been busy filming and attending to her celebrity duties. Following the global success of her SBS drama Business Proposal with Ahn Hyo Seop, Seol In Ah, and Kim Min Kyu, there have been increasing rumors about the lead actors dating in real dating due to their fabulous chemistry. She was last seen in the K-drama Today’s Webtoon alongside Nam Yoon Su and Choi Daniel. Kim Sejeong will next be seen in The Uncanny Counter season 2 where she will reprise the role of Do Ha Na.

