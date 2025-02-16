Did Love Scout's Lee Jun Hyuk use real life dating experience to act with Han Ji Min? Actor says 'Important to...'

Actor Lee Jun Hyuk recently sat down for an interview in a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, following the conclusion of his drama Love Scout. During the discussion, he shared insights into his acting approach, his thoughts on drawing from personal experiences, and how he maintains a healthy balance between his work and real life.

When asked whether he incorporated his past dating experiences while portraying his role in Love Scout, Lee Jun Hyuk was quick to clarify his stance. As quoted by pannatic, “That's not the case”, he said, “In many of my previous roles, I've killed countless people, but that doesn't mean I was projecting any real-life experiences”.

Lee Jun Hyuk elaborated on his approach to acting, explaining that he follows a structured and methodical process rather than relying on personal experiences. He believes that acting operates within a defined set of principles, which is why he consciously avoids drawing from his own life when portraying characters. Reflecting on his past methods, he admitted that he once experimented with incorporating real-life emotions into his performances. However, he found that this approach made him overly sensitive in his daily life and often left him feeling emotionally drained.

Now, with years of experience behind him, Lee Jun Hyuk follows a more professional and structured method. As he continues to take on diverse roles, he remains committed to refining his craft without letting his personal life dictate his performances. Lee Jun Hyuk wrapped up his thoughts by stating, “I don’t go that far anymore. I believe it’s important to separate life from acting”.

Meanwhile, Love Scout wrapped up its run as a popular romance drama. The series starred Han Ji Min as Kang Ji Yun, a highly successful CEO who excels at work but struggles with daily life, and Lee Jun Hyuk as Yu Eun Ho, her reliable and competent secretary who is not only great at his job but also skilled at childcare and housework.